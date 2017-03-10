As every company, Verizon wants to increase its customer base. The carrier hopes it will be able to bring more subscribers on board with its latest deal. Verizon users who are also Fios Internet and TV subscribers can now use the Fios Mobile app without using their data.

The Fios app lets you watch more than 140 live channels, watch your recorded DVR shows as well as access thousands of On Demand titles. This really is a great deal for those of you who use the app often, especially when you’re on the go and not connected to a Wi-Fi network. Just make sure you download the most recent version of the app in order to take advantage of the offer.

See also: Verizon rolling out Nougat update to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

Verizon also wants to spark consumer interest by offering consumers a discount. Users who you sign up for Verizon Fios and Verizon Unlimited can get up to $500 back. This includes a $250 Verizon Wireless gift card and $250 in bill credits. The offer is available for a limited time only, however, Big Red did not mention when exactly it will end.

This is quite a good deal, but obviously won’t appeal to everyone. Those who don’t really see themselves using the Fios Mobile app a lot probably won’t switch to Verizon just because of the data-free streaming. Although, the $500 discount might do the trick.

What do you think about the offer? Is it good enough to make you switch to Verizon?