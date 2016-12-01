The slow but steady move for many phones to get the Android 7.0 Nougat upgrade continued today. Verizon has just started rolling out the OTA update to owners of its version of the LG G5.

See also: LG G5 review

This latest update rollout comes after the same phone was upgraded to Nougat on Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular. The Verizon update started earlier in the day on Thursday, and the carrier has finally published its official Nougat update changelog. Reports and screenshots from Reddit and XDA members show that this download is about 1.67GB in size, which means you’ll likely need to be on a Wi-Fi connection to grab this file.

In addition to the new Nougat update, and all the features that it contains, this Verizon download for the LG G5 also adds some new themes to customize the look of the phone’s screen. The changelog also shows that the update will allow people to restore files put into the trash folder for as long as seven days. Finally, LG’s own Downloads app is replaced with this update by the Google Downloads app.

As always, some owners may not see this update for the phone for a few days as it completes its rollout on the network. If you own the LG G5 from Verizon, let us know if you are getting this Nougat update in the comments.