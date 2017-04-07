If you are able to move quickly, you can snag the unlocked Motorola Moto Z for a huge discount. The company is currently running a flash sale that will allow you to get the phone for just $499.99. That’s a big $200 price cut from its normal $699.99 cost.

If you want to get the Moto Z during the sale, head over to the Motorola website and type in the code “MOTOZ200” at checkout for the discount to be applied. However, you don’t have much time. The flash sale for the phone will end on Saturday, April 8 at 11:59 a.m. Eastern time.

Here’s a quick reminder: The Moto Z has a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of onboard storage, a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. It also has a fingerprint reader and a 2,600 mAh battery. You can get an over-the-air software update for the Moto Z that adds Android 7.0 Nougat, along with support for Google’s Daydream View VR headset. The phone will work with AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks.

Are you planning to purchase the unlocked Moto Z during this brief flash sale? Let us know what you plan to do in the comments!