If you’ve kept up with our coverage of MWC 2017. you’ll know that there were a lot of Android devices launched at this year’s show. Among the more high profile releases from LG, Sony, and Huawei, and a slew of budget-friendly offerings from various OEMs, there are a few announcements that slip through the cracks, but are definitely worthy of our attention.

One such device is from a rather unknown device manufacturer called UMIDIGI, which some of you may be familiar with from its previous name of UMi. What does their latest smartphone have to offer? We find out, as we go hands on with he UMIDIGI Z Pro!

On the design front, the Z Pro comes with a full metal unibody construction that gives it a premium look and feel, but it is admittedly very iPhone-esque in its design language. The home button up front comes with an embedded fingerprint scanner, in an implementation that is similar to what is seen with the Huawei P10. At the top and bottom are the headphone jack and USB Type-C port respectively.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the UMIDIGI Z Pro comes with a 5.5-inch display with a Full HD resolution, a deca-core Helio X27 processor, a Mali-T880 MP4 GPU, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, and microSD card support for up to an additional 256 GB of space.

The device comes with a large 3,780 mAh battery that should provide impressive battery life, but if that is a concern, the good news is that you get to take advantage of UMIDIGI’s PE+ fast charging feature. This should allow you to get a full charge in just a 100 minutes, and UMIDIGI claims that a charge of 30 minutes should be more than enough to get a full day of use out of the phone.

The Z Pro joins the ever-growing club of smartphones featuring dual camera setups, with the device coming with two 13 MP Sony sensors on the back. Among its various capabilities, this dual camera setup will allow for better low-light photography, along with the ability to refocus a shot after the fact. Other camera features include Laser and Phase Detection Auto Focus, Live Photo, and 3D Capture. Up front is another 13 MP shooter.

On the software side of things, the device will release with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, but can immediately be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat via an OTA update. This is a purely stock iteration of Android that provides a simple and smooth software experience, with features like an app drawer, that isn’t usually found with smartphones from Chinese OEMs, included. You also have the choice between on-screen navigation keys or capacitive keys that flank the home button, but oddly enough, the latter aren’t marked on the phone.

So, there you have it for this quick look at the UMIDIGI Z Pro! The device seems to tick all the right boxes, at least on paper, and the inclusion of a large battery and the dual camera setup make for an interesting proposition.

Don’t forget to check out our UMIDIGI Z Pro International Giveaway for a chance to win this device!