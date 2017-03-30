Twitter has announced a new update that will make people who hit its 140 character post limit a lot very happy. From now on, inserting @usernames in replies to individuals or groups will no longer be counted as part of that 140 character barrier.

See also: The best Twitter apps for Android

Twitter is also making some other changes to its conversations. For example, the person you are replying to will now appear above the Tweet text rather than within the post itself for even more room for messages. Also, users can now tap on “Replying to…” to see and control who’s part of their Twitter chat.

These changes are designed so that users will be able to focus on the conversation, rather than just seeing a bunch of @usernames in the beginning of a message. Twitter indicated that in its testing, this new format allowed people to engage more in chats compared to the older method.

Previous updates

Fighting abusive content

February 7: Twitter posted new updates aimed at reducing the amount of abusive content found on the social network. They include preventing people who previously had a Twitter account suspended from creating more accounts, along with filtering potentially sensitive content, or ones that have been blocked, from search results. Finally, it will “collapse” abusive or “low-quality” replies.

GIF Keyboard

February 6: GIF keyboard functionality has now been integrated into the Twitter app. The upgrade allows users to search for and post GIFs from popular websites like GIPHY and Imgur on Twitter when using compatible keyboards such as Gboard (formerly Google Keyboard) and Chrooma.

Explore Tab

January 26: Twitter is adding a new Explore tab to its Android and iOS apps that will be the new home for trending topics, Moments, search and the best of live video. In the past, you’d need to go to a few different places to find each one of these experiences, but now they’re all in one tab.

Unfortunately, Twitter hasn’t rolled out the new Explore tab to Android users just yet. The Twitter update is live for iOS users today as of January 26, and will arrive to Android in the following weeks.

More relevant search results

December 21: Twitter is making it easier to find what you’re looking for. In the past, searching for something would result in a list of reverse-chronological tweets… not too convenient. Now when you search something on Twitter, you’ll get a list of relevance-ordered tweets, allowing you to stay notified more easily.

Live video support

December 14: The official Twitter app has finally gained support for live video broadcasting! Broadcasting live video is easy, too: just hit the Compose tweet button, then tap the camera icon. Tap Live, then Go Live to start broadcasting. Do note that your live video will be visible to anyone on Twitter or Periscope, not just your followers.

Comment ranking system

November 29: Twitter updated its app to implement a new comment ranking system, replacing the chronological approach with the comments Twitter thinks you’ll want to see first based on a new popularity algorithm. While seeing comments from your friends and followers first makes sense, there is no way to go back to the old system. The asme update also added a Direct Reply counter on tweets.

QR codes

November 17: Twitter made getting new followers and following others easier by adding QR codes to the social platform. Simply swipe open the nav drawer and tap QR code. You can then use the reader to scan someone else’s QR code or bring up your own code to let someone else follow you in an instant.

Twitter app for Android TV

November 16: Twitter officially launched its Android TV app for streaming live Thursday Night Football games and watching Periscope videos. While it is also possible to browse Twitter using the Android TV app, it is not possible to compose tweets with it. Twitter already has an app on Apple TV, Fire TV and Xbox One.