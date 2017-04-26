Twitter has a massive user base, but it exists among the likes of Snapchat, Spotify and others who are hugely popular without making any money. In an effort to change this, Twitter has confirmed that it will begin streaming live video around the clock.

“We will definitely have 24/7 (video) content on Twitter,” Twitter COO and CFO Anthony Noto told Buzzfeed during an interview last week. “Our goal is to be a dependable place so that when you want to see what’s happening, you think of going to Twitter.”

See also: Talon for Twitter 6.0 released with new layout, additional filtering options and more

This news arrives ahead of the company’s Q1, 2017 earnings report which will land later today. Twitter has been turning its focus towards live-streaming options, including sports, news and entertainment programming, as a way to earn money as the growth of the platform slows. 24-hour content would provide Twitter with even more opportunities for 15-30 second ad-placements.

Noto said that Twitter would take some time to reach its 24/7 programming goal, but didn’t offer a specific timeline.

As for its performance in Q1, 2017, analysts are predicting the company’s first-ever, year-over-year revenue decline.