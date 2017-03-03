News
Back at CES 2016, Trinity announced the Windows-powered NuAns Neo smartphone. The Japanese company launched a Kickstarter campaign in order to secure financing to get the device on the market but unfortunately failed, as it didn’t even come close to its goal of raising $725,000. One of the reasons why people were hesitant to back the project is because the device ran the not-so-popular Windows operating system.

It looks like Trinity knows this, which is why it recently took the wraps off the NuAns Neo Reloaded, a mid-range smartphone running Android 7.1 Nougat. It is quite an interesting device and features a removable back plate that splits into two pieces. What’s more, you’ll find a card pocket beneath it where you can store your credit card, ID, or something similar.

Specs-wise, the smartphone sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset. It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which you are able to expand with the help of a microSD card. You’ll find a primary 13 MP camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture and a selfie snapper on the front that has an 8 MP sensor. Other features worth mentioning are a 3,450 mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner, NFC, IP54 rating and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is already available for pre-order in Japan for ¥49,800, which converts to around $435. Shipping is expected to start in May. According to Engadget, the company will soon launch a Kickstarter campaign for the  NuAns Neo Reloaded, which means it does have plans to bring it to other markets around the world as well.

