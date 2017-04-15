The HTC 11 will not be arriving this year, but the HTC U will be. Codenamed ‘Ocean’, the HTC U has been making the rounds for a little while now. We’re still not entirely sure when the HTC U launch will occur – reportedly sometime between now and the end of April – but Evan Blass has just leaked the first live photo of the unannounced device.

There’s not much remarkable here, just a big old HTC phone that looks a lot like the U Ultra but with a circular camera lens instead of a square. There’s a dual LED flash on the back along with what looks like the same liquid metal paint job. Up front there’s a fingerprint scanner below the display and I at least can’t see any evidence of a secondary ticker display.

See also: Huge HTC U “Ocean” specs and features leak reveals major device details

Blass’ sources had previously revealed the HTC U specs would include the Snapdragon 835 and ill feature a touch-sensitive frame. Edge Sense technology allows “the user to control numerous, customizable actions with gestures such as squeezing or swiping along its left and right sides.” This is reportedly enabled via embedded sensors in the frame of the device.

The HTC U will come running Sense 9 and Android 7.1 Nougat. It will apparently have a 12 MP IMX362 Sony sensor for the main camera and a 16 MP IMX351 on the front. It’ll come in 64 GB and 128 GB models with microSD expansion and feature a 5.5-inch QHD display. You can see a bunch of other rumored hardware and software features via the See Also link above.