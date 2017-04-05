Acclaimed indie game To the Moon has finally been given a release date on Android. The story-driven adventure title, developed by Canadian studio Freebird Games, will be available in the Play Store from May 12.

The Android port of To the Moon, which was originally released on PC in 2011, was announced last August with an expected arrival date before the end of 2016. We don’t know the reason for the holdup, but we do know that it has been given an HD makeover and will have a brand-new interface.

Further, the game will launch with support for 12 languages: English, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Japanese, German, French, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Latam), Spanish (Spain), and Turkish. This is good news as reading is essential to enjoying the game.

To the Moon was originally built using the popular RPG maker tool (the Android version was developed in Unity), and the aesthetic has a lot in common with early Square (now Square-Enix) games like Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger. However, it’s not concerned with action: it resonated with audiences thanks to its heartfelt story regarding the attempts of two doctors to fulfil a dying man’s last wish.

To the Moon currently costs $9.99 (7.99 euros) on Steam but we don’t have a price for the Android version yet. We’ll let you know when we find out more.