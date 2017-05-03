Titanfall, the critically acclaimed sci-fi console and PC shooter game franchise from Respawn Entertainment, will try once again to break into the mobile game space. Respawn, along with its mobile game partner Particle City, have just announced Titanfall Assault for iOS and Android.

Respawn first announced its plans to bring the Titanfall series to mobile devices back in October 2015. In September 2016, Respawn, Particle City and publisher Nexon said they would release Titanfall: Frontline, a collectible card-based mobile title. However, just a few months later, it was revealed that development of the game had been cancelled. Particle City said that during its closed beta testing phase, it discovered that “the experience wasn’t ready to deliver the intense action-packed gameplay synonymous with Titanfall.”

So, apparently Respawn, Particle City and Nexon hope that Titanfall Assault will work out better. This time, the game will be a top-down real-time strategy game. Like the console shooter games in the Titanfall series on console and PCs, players will control the big 25-foot tall mech Titans as well as their small human Pilots. They will be putting them into battles on multiple maps in player-vs-player online matches.

You will also get the opportunity to upgrade both your Titans and your Pilots with more weapons, items and skills. It also looks like the game will still feature some collectible card gameplay, as players will gain Burn Cards that can be used in battle as well.

You can get alerted when Titanfall Assault goes live on the game’s official website. There’s no word on a release date for the game, but its official Facebook page claims that it will be holding a closed beta test to make sure it will be up to the development teams’ standards before it launches.

Do you think this new attempt at a Titanfall mobile game will be more successful? Let us know what you think in the comments!