It looks like there’s a secret version of Tinder available. According to a report from TechCrunch, the company released Tinder Select around six months ago, which is only available for elite users like supermodels, CEOs, and other attractive people “who do really well on Tinder.”

Tinder Select is a separate layer of the core Tinder app that can simply be toggled on or off. There’s currently no word on how the company decides which users can join the exclusive club. It looks like they can either be invited to join by Tinder or nominated by some people who are already members. However, those who do get invited then can’t invite someone else, just to make sure that Tinder Select doesn’t grow too fast.

Tinder Select also looks a tiny bit different from the regular version of the app, as the interface has a new blue color instead of the usual orange. Okay, it’s a minor difference, but it’s there. If you use the popular dating app and haven’t been invited to join Tinder Select yet, you probably need to step up your game. Or at least know someone on the inside who can help you get into the exclusive singles club, which sounds quite appealing. Good luck with that.