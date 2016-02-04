The Guardian

It looks like more Apple software may be coming to the Android operating system. A recent “Town Hall” event saw Tim Cook revealing to employees that Apple Music was just “testing the waters” of Android to see if there was enough interest to release additional apps on the competition’s platform.

There’s no official word yet as to what apps we might expect from the iPhone manufacturer, but potential choices include a slew of iCloud services from calendars to email to notes. Apple’s messaging service iMessage would be a welcome addition to the Android marketplace for a large number of users who spend their days with a foot in each world, running an Android phone by day but an iPad by night. Apple Pay would be a nice addition too, but there are doubts as to whether it could feasibly make the jump to an alternate operating system and maintain the security it currently has.

Apple has found themselves in a little bit of a complicated situation. Both Google and Microsoft have made bold initiatives to make their software available on as many devices as possible, regardless of operating system. However, Apple has remained somewhat exclusive, potentially limiting themselves. Now that they’re trying to branch out, they’re finding themselves competing with much more entrenched software, and it’s uncertain how much demand remains for these apps within the Android ecosystem.

What are your thoughts regarding Apple’s move to make more of their products available on Android devices? A savvy business move, or are they too late to the table? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!