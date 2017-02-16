throwbackthursday

At MWC 2017 HMD is poised to announce several new members to the new Nokia family of Android devices. Both techies and past Nokia fans wait anxiously to find out what exactly these devices will be like. That sure sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Taking a trip back to 2014, the tech world was buzzing as rumors swirled around the idea of Nokia introducing its very first Android powered devices. The future of the Nokia brand was uncertain, as Microsoft was in the process of buying the company, but that didn’t stop us from dreaming about an Android-Nokia future. The end result was the Nokia X family.

Announced at MWC 2014, the three devices were dubbed the Nokia X, Nokia X+, and the Nokia XL, all three of which were budget-oriented devices with pretty less-than-stellar specs. All three phones ran 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 dual-core processors, had a 5MP main cam / 2MP front cam, and 800×480 resolution displays, with the X/X+ at 4-inches and the XL at 5-inches. The only other difference was RAM, with the X and XL rocking a paltry 512MB RAM and the XL offering 768MB.

Check out our review below:

Even in 2014, these phones weren’t impressive. Equally frustrating, they used custom skins that looked like Windows Phone and they lacked the Play Store, opting for a Nokia store that was severely limited in apps. Despite really low price tags, starting around $120, the Nokia X family was less than successful. And just like that, Nokia’s Android days were over — well, for a time at least.

Now it’s 2017 and Nokia (via HMD) is working on a comeback. Can they finally find success in the Android world? While the jury is still out, the good news is that HMD’s Nokia 6 actually seems to have a fair amount of interest behind it in China. There’s also been plenty of hype around the company’s MWC 2017 plans. What do you think, three years later, is the time finally right for a Nokia-Android future or is it too little too late in the grand scheme of things?