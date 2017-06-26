Some of the earliest cell phone makers are now betting big on nostalgia. BlackBerry is back with the KEYone, and now Nokia is getting its spot in the limelight thanks to HMD Global. If you live in the U.S., you’ll soon be able to purchase an Android-powered Nokia device for under $250.

Nokia and HMD have just announced that the Nokia 6, the highest-end model in Nokia’s new Android lineup, will be coming to to the U.S. in July for just $229.

The Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch 1080p display with a Snapdragon 430 processor, 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM. The device is built from a single piece of aluminum, so while this phone may be considered mid-ranged, you’re still getting quite a premium design. For the Android purists out there, this device runs Nougat with no skins or bloatware as well, so you’ll be able to get a stock experience right out of the box.

 
The device fully supports bands for T-Mobile customers and will partially support those on AT&T, but if you’re a Verizon or Sprint customer you are squarely out of luck.

You’ll be able to purchase the device exclusively through Amazon in black and silver come release in July, and two more blue and copper colors will be making their way to the marketplace later this summer.

Does this device interest you? Does $229 seem like a decent price for these specs? Let us know in the comments below.

  • abqnm

    If this had a Snapdragon 625, I would buy it the second it’s available.

    But with the 430, it’s in backup phone territory, and the estimated $229 is a bit much for a backup phone. There’s a Moto G with the 625 for about the same price that would be a better choice.

    Maybe the next Nokia will be a little better. But if this phone ever drops down to $150 or less, then I’d definitely grab one.

    • JZ

      ^ this, completely agree. I have the LG Aristo and while it hasn’t really lagged during normal usage, it’s by far not the quickest either. That was practically free with the promo they had and was well worth it as a back up phone. This one is definitely not worth it at over 2 bills.

  • DoctorNickRiviera

    This was my number one choice to replace my Nexus 5X in a few months. However, the lack of AT&T bands 29/30 immediately removes it from my list. Such a shame, I was really happy that there would be a Nexus-ish device available.

    I just don’t know why HMD thinks that T-Mobile is a great option. They are severely limiting their customer pool by going that route. I think Lenovo and 4 network compatibility is a far better choice.

  • sdelfin

    It’s a tough sell, but also a strange area of the market. At that price, it competes with the sd625 moto g5 plus. The situation with bands puts it in a tough spot. The motos seem to have all bands, gsm and cdma. If this at least had all bands for T-Mobile and at&t, it would be in a better position.