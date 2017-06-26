Some of the earliest cell phone makers are now betting big on nostalgia. BlackBerry is back with the KEYone, and now Nokia is getting its spot in the limelight thanks to HMD Global. If you live in the U.S., you’ll soon be able to purchase an Android-powered Nokia device for under $250.

Nokia and HMD have just announced that the Nokia 6, the highest-end model in Nokia’s new Android lineup, will be coming to to the U.S. in July for just $229.

The Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch 1080p display with a Snapdragon 430 processor, 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM. The device is built from a single piece of aluminum, so while this phone may be considered mid-ranged, you’re still getting quite a premium design. For the Android purists out there, this device runs Nougat with no skins or bloatware as well, so you’ll be able to get a stock experience right out of the box.

The device fully supports bands for T-Mobile customers and will partially support those on AT&T, but if you’re a Verizon or Sprint customer you are squarely out of luck.

You’ll be able to purchase the device exclusively through Amazon in black and silver come release in July, and two more blue and copper colors will be making their way to the marketplace later this summer.

Does this device interest you? Does $229 seem like a decent price for these specs? Let us know in the comments below.