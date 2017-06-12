As already reported a few days ago, JerryRigEverything got their hands on the BlackBerry KEYone smartphone and tested it out to see just how durable it is. The end result wasn’t really that great, as the device’s screen popped out of its frame during a bend test. It appears that there’s just virtually no adhesive on the back of the screen that would keep it from coming out. You can check out the video below and see for yourself.

In hopes of calming down its customers, the company has now released a statement on the issue. TCL Communication said that it uses strong, durable, premium materials and has conducted rigorous stress tests on the KEYone before it started selling it. The company added it is aware of the problem regarding the smartphone’s screen and that out of the thousands of KEYone devices sold so far, only a small handful of users have experienced this issue.

Nevertheless, TCL Communication claims that its teams are currently examining additional adhesive measures that will hopefully solve the problem and keep the screen from popping out. Those of you who have experienced the mentioned problem with your BlackBerry KEYone are encouraged to contact the company for a device warranty replacement.

It’s nice to hear TCL Communication has admitted that the problem does exist and that it will try its best to fix it. However, something like this shouldn’t happen in the first place, especially when considering that the KEYone retails for $550. Not using enough adhesive to keep the screen from popping out just seems like a rookie mistake.

Aside from the screen separation issue, the BlackBerry KEYone has been received great so far. The demand for the device has been high, as it sold out quickly after being released in the US.