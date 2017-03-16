Talon, the popular third-party Android Twitter app developed by Luke Klinker, has rolled out a big update, bringing the version number up to 6.0. Fans of Talon will notice that the user interface has been revamped in several areas, along with many other additions.

Klinker says in his blog post that Talon 6.0 contains a “huge overall” of the app’s user interface for its tweet viewer and profile viewer. It also contains new filtering options for a user’s profile. With this new version, users will be able to check out their tweets, as well as all of their interactions, in one location, and filter which of them they want to see. Users will also be able to see the full conversations based on one tweet in Talon 6.0, and not just the direct replies.

If a Twitter user’s profile is available for public view, Talon 6.0 will allow others to see the user’s lists. There’s also a new option that will only show any Twitter users that a person follows, when they autocomplete a mention.

Talon 6.0 also contains a bunch of improvements, including faster image loading, better layout support for use on tablets, fixes for the YouTube and video players and a lot more. If you have yet to check out Talon, the new 6.0 version is available in the Google Play Store now for $2.99.

If you are a long time Talon user, what are your impressions of the big 6.0 update? Let us know what you think in the comments!