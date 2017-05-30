T-Mobile is celebrating T-Mobile Tuesdays’ one-year anniversary: the Un-carrier is giving out free ice-cream and discounted movie tickets to a year’s worth of gas.

It’s been almost a year since T-Mobile launched what they call “T-Mobile Tuesdays”: a part of T-Mobile’s 11th Un-carrier move, it essentially revolutionized how we define loyalty programs. Instead of asking customers to spend more to prove their loyalty, T-Mobile gave out free stuff every Tuesday in order to thank them for their loyalty. These weekly deals proved to be crazily popular, and to celebrate their first birthday, T-Mobile is, well, giving out more free stuff!

Dubbed the one-year “Thankiversary,” the self-proclaimed Un-carrier will be giving out tens of millions of dollars in free gifts starting today. As John Legere, the infamous CEO of T-Mobile, explains, “The carriers just love to see you sweat. But, this summer, the Un-carrier’s gonna help you stay chill—with ice cream, movies and a whole lot more!”

Let’s start with summer blockbusters: the Un-carrier is giving out tickets to four of this summer’s hottest movies for just $4 – indeed, that’s a fraction of what you’d normally pay at the movie theater. The promotion has already begun, and when you open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, you will have access to the opening weekend of Wonder Woman, which has been received extremely well by film critics. Your ticket will be valid any day through this weekend, and other movies will be announced later on.

And then there is the ice-cream (which excites me the most, tbh): T-Mobile says that on one of the four T-Mobile Tuesdays in June, every T-Mobile customer will get free Baskin-Robbins ice-cream up to $4 in value. In addition to that, every week, customers will be able to buy a second Baskin-Robbins sundae for just $0.99 when they buy one at a regular price. And what if you’re looking for something a little more, shall we say, long-term? Fear not – on June 6, you can test your luck to see if you can win free Baskin-Robbins ice-cream for an entire year for you and three of your friends.

Now, on to the main Thankiversary event: starting at 9AM (Pacific Time) on June 6, T-Mobile is giving out prizes every hour for 12 hours. These include free gas for a year, free movie tickets for a year, and $2,000 to spend at StubHub. The best part is, however, that even if you are not on T-Mobile, you can enter the competition. For more information, you can visit T-Mobile on Twitter.

Since the launch of T-Mobile Tuesdays, customers have eaten more than 2 million free pizzas and watched over 24.5 million hours of movies, and the Un-carrier assures us that it’ll be bringing not only the greatest hits from the past year but bigger prizes like the LG G6, starting next month.

