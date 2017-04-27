While AT&T and Verizon are all focusing on supplying you with a range of services – as opposed to just wireless communications – chief rival T-Mobile is snapping up all the wireless subscribers it can. Having reinvented the contract and what unlimited really means, T-Mobile’s next Uncarrier move looks set to take on the way you pay for your phone.

According to marketing material for T-Mobile’s next big move that was shared with Android Authority, Magenta is set to offer its own device as well as redefine how you pay for your device plan each month. While we don’t have a lot of information about the device itself, we know its going to be a value-based proposition, designed to offer the hot new features of a $650-$850 flagship phone at a much more affordable price.

What’s the next Uncarrier plan all about we hear you ask? We’re not able to reveal everything about this plan but it’s likely to be commitment free with lifetime warranty and insurance included. So if you’ve broken your phone, want a new one or have had enough and just want to return it, T-Mobile’s plan will have you covered.

As of right now, it’s unknown when T-Mobile plans to launch its new plan and the associated device(s), but it’s likely to be in Q3 based on the information we’ve seen.

