With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S7 in 2016, T-Mobile started shipping the handsets to customers a week before the official release. Though it’s not quite as early this year, T-Mobile pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S8 could begin shifting on April 19, two days before the April 21 US release date.

Reddit users claim T-Mobile has started texting pre-order customers to confirm delivery dates and card charges, revealing that it intends to start shipping the S8 next Wednesday. While this isn’t necessarily confirmation of early deliveries — T-Mobile’s shipping usually covers two-business days — those who opted for express overnight shipping may see the Galaxy S8 drop on their doorsteps the day before it becomes available elsewhere.

It’s not clear if this also applies to the Galaxy S8 Plus as the discussions on Reddit centre around the Galaxy S8. Further, not every T-Mobile pre-order customer seems to be receiving the aforementioned delivery notification.

Meanwhile, we got a tip from a Greek Galaxy S8 pre-order customer who claims to have already received the device. The customer ordered the S8 via public.gr, and received it today before uploading an unboxing video on YouTube. This would be, to our knowledge, one of the first Galaxy S8 pre-orders to be delivered — though other forum-goers in Greece are reporting receiving the unit too.

We’ll have more on Galaxy S8 pre-orders in the coming days as we start to see other units pop up here and there. If you’ve received the Galaxy S8 already, you can let us know here.

Thanks for the tip, Spyros!