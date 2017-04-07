Today is the official launch day for the LG G6, and many wireless carriers in the US are offering special promotional deals designed to make you want to buy the new 5.7-inch phone with its 18:9 display. One of them is T-Mobile, and today it launched an offer that will give buyers of both the G6 and the earlier LG V20 phone a free tablet, sort of.

See also: Best LG G6 cases

The tablet itself is the LG G Pad X 8.0, which normally costs $240 from T-Mobile. The offer is available if you buy the tablet up front with either the G6 or V20 from T-Mobile via its Equipment Installment Plan. Buyers must also select a mobile data plan with at least 2 GB of data per month. After that purchase is made, you will get a rebate, via a prepaid MasterCard, in about six to eight weeks for the tablet.

You can then choose to apply that amount to the remaining balance on the tablet’s payment plan, but you can also just use the prepaid card for anything else. Keep in mind that if you choose that second option, you will still have to pay the balance on the device, even if you cancel your T-Mobile wireless service before the end of the 24 month finance agreement.

The LG G Pad X 8.0 has an 8-inch 1,920 x 1,200 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of onboard storage, 5 MP cameras in the front and back, and a 4,650 mAh battery.

There’s no word on how long this promotion will last for the LG G6 or V20. Keep in mind that you can also get a free Google Home connected speaker if you buy the LG G6 from T-Mobile before April 30. Do you think throwing in a free tablet with the LG G6 is a good move by T-Mobile? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!