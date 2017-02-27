T-Mobile has been working hard to change its image over the last few years, thanks to its Uncarrier approach. Their efforts have slowly but surely paid off and now Tmo wants to thank its current customers by giving them a pretty sweet deal: a free line of service.

Starting Wednesday, March 1st, all current customers of T-Mobile will be able to add an additional line for free, as long as they are on a qualifying plan which includes T-Mobile ONE, Simple Choice, and Simple Choice No Credit plans. Basically, anyone with two or more current lines will likely be eligible.

As an example, T-Mobile is highlighting that its current offer of two lines for T-Mobile ONE for $100 will now mean three lines for that same price, as long as you sign up for the free added line while the promo is active.

We’ve seen other carriers offer free lines, but T-Mobile is going a step further by making it permanent. That’s right, while the offer to add the line is limited, once you add the extra line you will continue to receive it free as long as you are on an eligible T-Mobile plan that is in good standing.

For more details, be sure to check out the full press release. What do you think of this latest offer? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.