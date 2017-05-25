If you’ve ever wanted to use your primary phone number on your tablet or computer, you’d know there isn’t really an easy way to make that happen. Well, until now.

Back in December 2016, T-Mobile announced a new service that would allow users to sync their phone numbers across multiple devices for a low monthly fee. It’s been in beta testing since then, and T-Mobile today announced that it’s finally ready for prime time. T-Mobile Digits will launch in the United States next Wednesday, May 31.

You can use a single phone number on multiple devices including another phone, tablet, wearable, or computer

So what’s the big deal? Why should you use Digits? There are a few interesting use cases for the service. For starters, you can use a single phone number on multiple devices including another phone, tablet, wearable, or computer. It also supports a few advanced call forwarding features that allow you to use more than one phone number on the same device, including temporary phone numbers. This is perfect for those who want both personal and business phone numbers on the same phone.

The best part? Digits can even work on phones connected to Verizon, AT&T, and other networks. All you need to do is install the Digits app on that phone.

For more details, check out the Digits launch video below:

Throughout the beta testing period, T-Mo says most customers primarily used Digits for messaging from their PCs and tablets, while others found that having multiple devices ring with the same phone number was useful.

As far as pricing is concerned, all existing T-Mobile lines can use the service for free, and additional Digits lines can be added for $10 per month. What’s more, if you sign up for T-Mobile One Plus, you’ll be able to score an extra Digits line for free.