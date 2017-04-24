News
There are plenty of options out there for those who would rather not break the bank. We even have a list of our favorites, but new ones keep showing up and today we are learning of a new contender coming to T-Mobile.

A reputable source has given us intel on what seems to be Magenta’s next budget handset – the Coolpad Defiant. We have no details on price or availability, but its specs suggest a very low cost.

The Defiant comes with Android 7.0 Nougat, a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, an Adreno 308 GPU, 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, a 5-inch 854×480 screen, a 5 MP camera, a 2 MP front shooter and a 2450 mAh battery.

Nothing to write home about, but this is a phone that could get the job done for a casual user. It will also likely be super cheap. But is it good enough for your needs? Sound off in the comments!

