Under the Radar is a new series in which we talk about awesome apps and games that many people don’t know about. Have a suggestion for an app/game we should check out next? Leave us a comment at the bottom of this post!

I think it’s pretty well known in the Android world that the official Facebook app is less than perfect. Okay, I personally think it’s downright bad, but it works for some people. If you aren’t keen on navigating to the mobile site and are looking for something a little more rich in features than the official app, you should check out an app called Swipe for Facebook.

Available in both free and pro versions, Swipe for Facebook provides pretty much everything you’d want from a Facebook wrapper, and then some. It’s chock full of Material Design interface tweaks, supports day and night modes, and comes with a ton of different themes. It also features notification filters and a handy Do Not Disturb mode, which I find to be very useful.

It’s super customizable, too. The free version will get you access to the standard Facebook Blue, Material Dark and AMOLED Black themes, but if you invest in the Pro version you can choose from eight more. There’s also a night mode that you can set to turn on or off at a specific time of the day to help with night/daytime reading.

The feature that got me to stick with Swipe is Fingerprint Lock. You can not only set up a 4-digit PIN code to protect folks from accessing the app, but you can also use your fingerprint sensor to unlock the app. Very cool.

Seriously, there are a ton of features available in this app. Most of the features you’ll need are available in the free version, but there’s a Pro option available for $2.85 that will get you these features:

Material Design Injection

Higher Customizations

More themes!

Facebook iOS and Google Plus UI

Notification Filtering – filter out notifications you don’t want to see (or notifications you only want to see) using keywords

Quiet Hours (Do Not Disturb) – turn off notifications during selected times

Power Saving Mode

Retain Last Visited Pages

If you’re interested, head to the Play Store link below! Have you given it a shot? We’d love to hear what you think of it in the comments.