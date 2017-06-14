Supercell, the development studio behind two of the most popular mobile games, Clash of Clans and its more recent spin-off Clash Royale, have surprised many people by announcing an all-new title, Brawl Stars. This upcoming game is a multiplayer top-down shooter with a cartoony art style.

See also: Best games like Clash of Clans

The free-to-play game was announced earlier today via a livestream video on YouTube, showing members of its developer team playing Brawl Stars with a number of YouTube “Let’s Play” personalities. While you can play the game by itself, it was clearly designed for multiplayer. Players will select from a number of different characters, each with their own special attacks and abilities, to join their team in matches. All of the “Brawlers” can also be upgraded after matches and can get their own custom character skins.

There will be four main gameplay modes in Brawl Stars. One is Bounty, where the team that collects the most stars in a match wins. Another is Smash & Grab, where teams have to collect crystals from the center of a map, with the first team to collect and hold onto 10 crystals winning the match.

Yet another mode is Heist, where teams have to either protect or attack a safe full of loot. Finally, there’s the Showdown mode, where 10 players battle it out on a map that slowly gets smaller, with the last character alive winning the match.

The video stream of Brawl Stars indicated that the footage was of a pre-beta version of the game, so features, modes and artwork might change before its full release. It will get a soft launch in Canada first before it is released worldwide, but there’s no word on when that will happen. Supercell is likely in no rush to launch Brawl Stars. It recorded earnings of €2.1 billion (about $2.35 billion) in 2016, along with earnings of at €917 million.

What are your initial impressions of Brawl Stars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!