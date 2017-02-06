You might have heard that it was the Superbowl yesterday. The Patriots won, Lady Gaga sang, but what about those commercials, eh? Here are some of the Superbowl’s top tech ads.

T-Mobile had no less than four commercials during the Superbowl breaks. Justin Bieber arrived as a “celebration expert” in one of them, giving us a history of touchdown celebrations, while Kirsten Schaal (Bob’s Burgers, Flight of the Conchords) acted twice as a sadomasochist eager to be punished by Verizon’s painful fees (both great).

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart perhaps stole the show, however, with a seemingly homely advert featuring some weed-themed wordplay.

Meanwhile, Sprint also took a swing at Verizon with a quite morbid commercial about a man trying to fake his own death to escape a phone contract.

The former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was in another Mobile Strike commercial, delivering lines like, “Hasta la vista, baby,” with conviction. Should consider acting in feature films.

Google had a one-minute ad for its Google Home assistant with the tagline, “Home by you, help by Google,” featuring yet another (but appropriate) version of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads.

The TV spot sees variation family members returning home or celebrating in their house aided by Google’s voice activated speaker. It has a multinational theme and features a rainbow flag in the second shot — Google sends another message about its stance on diversity.

Intel’s ad for its 360-degree viewing technology — which was used during the replays — featured Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was also the star of the game.

Air BnB had a commercial concerning its #weaccept campaign. The ad showed close-up still of diverse cast, with some text underscoring its message on diversity. You can read more about its campaign here.

Wix had an action-packed ad for its build-your-own website services. It was another example of the typical “I’ve got headphones on so I don’t know what’s happening around me,” trope, but nonetheless effective.

Honorable mention

Netflix launched a teaser for the second season of its hit original series Stranger Things. Fans of the show will find the final shot of the trailer particularly exciting, but they’re going to have to wait until Halloween to watch it.

What was your favorite commercial from this year’s Superbowl? Let us know in the comments.