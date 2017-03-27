A new report gives us a good idea of why Samsung needs the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to become a hit among consumers. According to data compiled by Hana Financial Investment Co., high-end models accounted for just 29 percent of the company’s combined smartphone sales in the January-March period.

This is actually the first time that Samsung’s premium smartphones accounted for less that 30 percent of sales. The number was a lot higher in the past. For example, in the second quarter of 2013, when the tech giant released the Galaxy S4, 75 percent of Samsung’s sales came from high-end devices. Two years later, in 2015, this percentage dropped down to less than 40. Now, as already mentioned, it is already below 30.

One of the reasons for this is that Samsung’s more affordable series of smartphones like the A, C, E, and J series, are selling very well in emerging markets. Additionally, a major reason for the declining presence of high-end models is also the Note 7 fiasco, which obviously had a big impact on the company’s sales number in a negative way.

Samsung now hopes that it will be able to get back on track and sell a lot more high-end smartphones in the near future with the help of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The upcoming devices will be announced on March 29 in New York City. Based on the images we have seen and rumors we have heard, the smartphones do look like they will be very popular among consumers. But we won’t know for sure until the first sales numbers are released.