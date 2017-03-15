Starbucks has finally launched its official mobile app in India. The Starbucks India app provides a fast and convenient way for customers to pay for in-store purchases and earn Stars through their My Starbucks Rewards account.

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50:50 Joint Venture with Tata Global Beverages and currently operates 91 stores in India.

The app offers customers the convenience of paying for their beverages with their smartphone by scanning a barcode linked to their registered Starbucks Card or simply shaking their device for the ‘Shake to Pay’ feature to activate the pay screen. Customers can also register multiple Starbucks Cards onto their account within the mobile app.

In addition to mobile payment, the app allows customers to register for the My Starbucks Rewards program, earn Stars, track and redeem their rewards, manage their accounts, and gain access to new product information and promotions. Starbucks debuted the loyalty program in India in 2014 and now has more than 250,000 members. The app also offers an easy way to locate the nearest Starbucks store.

The Starbucks India mobile app is part of company’s continuous effort to offer innovative digital experiences as a foundational part of a seamless customer experience. The company recently unveiled an innovative conversational ordering system in the U.S. called “My Starbucks Barista” and pioneered a new social gifting feature on WeChat.