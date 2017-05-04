Today’s celebration of Star Wars Day is giving some companies the excuse to “use the Force” for some crazy promotions and videos. One of them is from HMD Global, who just posted a video on YouTube that uses the sci-fi fantasy franchise as an excuse to show off its upcoming Nokia branded smartphones.

The clip features some stop-motion animation with the Nokia 3, 5, and 6, along with the Android mascot, making some Star Wars references on what looks like a model of Tatooine. There’s even a quick appearance from the upcoming remake of the classic Nokia 3310 feature phone.

The video, as crude as it is in production value, is still fun to watch. It also reminds us that the wide release of these Nokia branded smartphones should be just around the corner. Only the Nokia 6 has been released, and only in China and a few other markets. HMD claims that the Nokia 3, 5, and 6 phones will be available worldwide sometime in the second quarter of 2017. All of those phones are supposed to use stock versions of Android 7.0 Nougat, with regular monthly updates.

Hopefully the release of this video means that the launch of the new Nokia phones will come to our part of the galaxy very soon.