Sprint may not be winning the carrier game, but they sure offer some great deals. Those looking for reasons to go with this network may find a very good one today. How about a free line?

That is exactly what Sprint is offering today. New Unlimited Freedom plan subscribers can now get a 5th line for free, with unlimited talk, text, and data. This makes for a $20 monthly value, which is not bad considering Sprint is already a very affordable carrier. Every other line will cost you $30, which would make for about a $120 for all 5 lines (before extra fees, taxes, etc.).

You do get quite a bit for this amount of cash. Of course, all devices come with unlimited calls, text, and data. There’s also HD streaming and even 10 GB of mobile hotspot tethering.

Just keep in mind you will be needing a device for this free line, so factor in the necessary expenses before pulling the trigger. Sprint mentions no time limitations for this offer, so the deal will probably stick around for a while. You never know, though. It might be a better idea to sign up sooner rather than later.

Are any of you taking advantage of this free 5th line?