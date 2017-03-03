Spotify has announced it has reached 50 million paying subscribers in a tweet from its official Twitter channel. It had but 30 million subscribers as of March last year, meaning the company has gained another 66% in the past twelve months alone, after having launched all the way back in October 2008. That’s a huge gain in a short time for the company and should help Spotify generate a profit sometime this century.

In addition to this news, some subscribers have reportedly received a lossless audio offer from within their Spotify apps called Spotify Hi-Fi. Reddit users suggest that it has been seen for an additional $5, $7.50 or $10 per month — on top of their existing subscription price — though those who try to sign up for it are greeted with a “This is not available in your area” message.

Presumably, this would presumably provide CD quality streaming at 1411 kbps (the current highest quality rate is 320 kbps), but we don’t know for sure because Spotify hasn’t announced this service yet. It seems Spotify is trying to gauge interest at the different price points before launching it.

If it does roll out in future — which is pretty likely — this would rob Jay Z’s struggling music service Tidal of one of its key features: lossless audio was setting it apart from the rest of the music streaming pack.

How much would lossless audio from Spotify be worth to you? Let us know in the comments.