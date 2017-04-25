If you are older than 21, you might remember watching Pop-Up Video on VH1. The cable TV channel showed music videos during the show, but interesting facts about the clip, the song and the artist would “pop up” constantly on the screen. Now, the popular streaming music service Spotify is offering Android users a similar, if less campy, feature called Behind the Lyrics.

See also: Best music streaming apps and music streaming services for Android

The feature launched on Spotify’s iOS app in 2016, but is only now making its way to the larger Android subscriber base. Created in collaboration with the the online music annotation community Genius, the new feature can be used on the service’s Behind the Lyrics: Hip Hop and Today’s Top Hits playlists.

When you listen to one of the songs on these playlists, you can also look at the Spotify Android app, which will show information from the artist and fun facts about the tune. In order to celebrate this new feature on the Android app, it can be used on every single track from R&B artist Khalid’s new album American Teen. Since Behind the Lyrics is starting to roll out today, it may take a few days for the update to reach the Spotify app on your smartphone.