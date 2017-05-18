Two major music streaming services, Spotify and Amazon Prime Music, may finally launch in the huge market of India very soon. A new report claims both services could be up and running in that country sometime in 2017.

The report comes via The-Ken.com (paid subscription required), from unnamed sources. It claims that executives from Spotify have made “multiple trips to the country” over the last year in preparation for the launch. It added that Amazon Prime Music could launch either before or after the company begins selling its Amazon Echo connected speaker in India.

The market in India for streaming services is potentially huge for Spotify and Amazon. Residents can already sign up for Google Play Music All Access, which launched in India in April for Rs. 89 a month. Apple Music is also available in India.

Spotify is currently the leading worldwide music streaming service. In March, it announced it had reached 50 million paid subscribers, up from just 30 million users in March 2016. A launch in India could cause those numbers to jump even higher and faster. However, the company will likely have to price the service in the country close to its rivals, which cost between $1.50 and $2 a month in US dollars (Spotify costs $9.99 per month in the US).

The launch of Amazon Prime Music will likely be included as a feature for Amazon Prime in India. It’s available for the first year for ₹499 ($7.50) and ₹999 ($15) a year after that promotional price ends.