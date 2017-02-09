Sony has relaunched its Android Nougat rollout to the Xperia Z3+, Z4 Tablet, and Z5 series. Sony previously halted the rollout soon after it began due to a number of bugs — despite that it had been up and running on the Xperia X Performance since last year.

Sony said the rollout was suspended due to “Inconsistencies related to audio playback via third-party apps and SD card encrypted data read performance,” that some users had experienced after upgrading to Android 7.0, Nougat.

Now, Sony is rolling out the new firmware, build number 32.3.A.0.376, over-the-air which should house fewer technical problems.

See also: Sony is selling fewer Xperia phones, but the mobile unit is making money again

It’s been about three weeks since we first reported on the story and about two and a half since Sony first responded to it. However, Sony remains one of the first manufacturers to roll the Nougat update out beyond its latest phone series (the Xperia Z3+, for example, was released in September 2014) — so we won’t judge it too harshly on this particular misstep.

Check your device’s software update page to see if it’s ready to download the software now. Let us know what you think of it in the comments.