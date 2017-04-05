Sony officially took the wraps off the Xperia XZs at this year’s Mobile World Congress in February. We are now happy to report that the unlocked version of the device is already available for pre-order in the US, with sales starting on April 5. You can get the device from Amazon for $699 in the Warm Silver, Black, and Ice Blue color option.

As a refresher, the Xperia XZs sports a 5.2-inch Triluminos Display with Full HD resolution. You’ll find the Snapdragon 820 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s 64 GB of storage available for your apps, games, videos, and other data, which can be expanded for an additional 256 GB with a microSD card.

This is the first smartphones released by Sony in the US that has dual-SIM support. However, it is worth mentioning that the Xperia XZs uses a hybrid SIM tray, meaning you can’t use two SIM cards and a memory card at the same time.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 19 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture as well as a selfie snapper that has a 13 MP sensor. Other features include a 2,900 mAh battery, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board with a custom UI on top.

If you are you interested in pre-ordering the Sony Xperia XZs, visit Amazon’s website by clicking the button below. It looks like Amazon is currently the only one selling the device, but we expect that it will soon be available at other retailers as well.