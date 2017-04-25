Sony has rolled out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to the Xperia XZ and Xperia X Performance. The update arrives with build number 41.2.A.2.199 and delivers the April 1 Android Security patches.

The news arrives via Sony fansite Xperia Blog which states that the update comes with the typical Android 7.1 features, but doesn’t reference any Sony-specific inclusions. One feature we should mention, however, is Android Nougat’s app shortcuts: these are available for the Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ, though only with a compatible launcher (they don’t work with the native Xperia Home launcher).

The Sony Xperia XZ and X Performance were among the first devices to receive the upgrade to Android Nougat last year around early December and it’s good to see Sony keep up the pace with the 7.1.1 rollout. The Sony Z5 series, meanwhile, started to get Nougat around six weeks after the XZ and X Performance (though the rollout was temporarily halted due to bugs) — this could be an indicator of when you can expect to see 7.1.1 roll out to that family of devices.

You should see a notification for the update arrive to your handset soon but you can visit the software update page to check if it’s already available.