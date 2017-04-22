Sadly, when Sony stated a few days ago that its Concept for Android for the Xperia X would cease in May, it had no intention of resurrecting the program for another device, namely the Xperia XZ Premium. In that initial announcement, Sony said “the next steps will be to launch a community similar to the InTouch community for our upcoming Xperia XZ Premium”. As plain as that statement sounded at the time, the XZ Premium will not be inheriting the Concept for Android program after all.

Sony has now clarified that what they really meant was “Concept for Android is not planned for another device”. So there’s that. But people being people, always full of hope, even that statement is now being interpreted to maybe mean that the program is not dead and buried entirely and will be resurrected again in future. This is entirely possible, as the Concept program was quite well received, but for the immediate future at least we will not be seeing Sony concept software released for any Xperia device.