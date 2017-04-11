Sony India has announced the launch of its mid-range model in the refreshed X series, the Xperia XA1. The Xperia XA1, along with the Xperia XA1 Ultra, were first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2017 earlier this year.

The Xperia XA1 features a borderless design to make the most of the edge-to-edge 720p display with a diamond cut-like finish on top and bottom. Of course, the highlight of the smartphone is its high-end camera setup. The XA1 packs in a 23MP rear camera with a large 1/2.3” Exmor RS for mobile sensor, bright F2.0 lens, and superior lowlight capability. There’s also an 8MP front camera with a 23mm wide-angle lens.

Xperia XA1 sports Type-C USB port and comes bundled with a quick charger UCH12 within the box, which gives you hours of battery life with just a few minutes of charging.

Sony Xperia XA1 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5-inch HD 720p | Corning Gorilla Glass

Processor: MediaTek Helio P20 Octa Core 64bit (Quad core 2.3GHz + Quad core 1.6GHz)

RAM: 3 GB

Internal Storage: 32 GB; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD card

Primary Camera: 23MP | 1/2.3” Exmor RS for mobile image sensor | Hybrid Autofocus | 24mm wide-angle F2.0 lens

Secondary Camera: 8MP | 1/4″ Exmor R for mobile image sensor | 23mm wide-angle lens F2.0

Battery 2,300 mAh | Qnovo Adaptive Charging | Quick Charging (MediaTek PumpExpress 2.0)

Dimensions: 145 x 67 x 8 mm

Weight: 143g

Available in three colors – White, Black, and Pink, the Xperia XA1 will be available in all Sony Center and major electronic stores across India at a price of ₹19,990 ($310). While not a power-horse in terms of specifications, the Xperia XA1 looks great and boasts of a solid camera. What are your thoughts on this new mid-range device from Sony?