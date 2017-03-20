Today, Sony has taken the wraps off a new smartphone called the Xperia L1. It’s a mid-range device, meaning that its specs won’t blow your socks off. The device sports a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by the MediaTek MT6737T chipset.

It has 2GB of RAM and only 16GB of space for your apps, images, and other data. Nevertheless, you shouldn’t have any trouble when it comes to storage, as you can expand it for an additional 256GB with a microSD card. You’ll find a 13MP primary camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture and a selfie snapper with a 5MP sensor on the front.

The device has a 2,620mAh battery and runs Android Nougat with Sony’s custom user interface on top. It offers a few interesting features including what Sony calls the Xperia Actions engine, which adapts the device’s settings and functionality to your surroundings. To give you an example, it can automatically set the device to “Do not disturb” and lower display brightness at night.

The smartphone looks quite similar to other Xperia handsets, which can be either a good or a bad thing depending on who you ask. It comes in black or white, while a pink version will also be available in a few markets.

The Xperia L1 will go on sale in select markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America in late April. The price of the device has not been revealed.