A brand new game from LEAP SAC, Slice and Rise is a simple arcade game but may very well become your next addiction.

As you can see from the video above, the game itself is very simple: you drag and release the main character like you would on Angry Birds, and that’s how the samurai moves upward. You have to keep moving because at the bottom of the screen is a pit of hell fire, and after each move, the samurai slowly falls. But the real fun comes from all the added fun.

There are trails of coins you can collect as you navigate the little guy – which can later be used for things like shield, speed booster, alternate characters, etc. – but there are mini challenges along the way. Some are obstacles that are easy to avoid, but some will deliberately come in your way. Some you can simply go around, but some you need to fight and win. This may sound all too easy, but for the first few tries, I had difficulty just getting used to the whole slingshot navigation. Also, it’s hard to predict what’s going to be on top of the screen. Combine that with the fact that you are very, very close to the lava at the bottom makes this one extremely frustrating experience.

However, as frustrating as the game can be, it certainly had me hooked. I found myself dying constantly but doggedly trying to see how far I could go. Though one thing that’s worth mentioning is that while the game itself is completely free, there are ads that are around 30 seconds long – and when you’re a samurai and trying to harness magical powers by defeating evil enemies, 30 seconds feel like 30 centuries.

