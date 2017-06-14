Slayaway Camp, a puzzle game inspired by 80s slasher movies, is now available on Google Play. The horror title, previously launched on Steam and iOS, sees you take control of Skullface, a serial killer hell-bent on murdering teenagers; stabbing them, shoving them into wood-chippers and throwing them under lawn mowers.

It sounds frightful, but the blocky, Minecraft-like graphics and tongue-in-cheek humor take the edge off its gory theme. Slayaway Camp sees you moving around grids inspired by a number of typical horror film settings to try and pull off murders while avoiding cops, traps, land mines and cats.

It has already received a lot of critical acclaim and features more than 140 levels, multiple killers to play as, and a “genuine synth-laden hair metal soundtrack by legendary Canadian band GNÜ TRUNTION.” Check out its awesome (iOS) trailer below.

Slayaway Camp is made by the guys who brought you huge puzzle games like Bejeweled and Peggle, which might explain why the production value is so high. It also goes some way to explaining how the team has been able to make what is essentially a sliding tile puzzle game in a horror skin look so damn cool.

You can pick it up for just $1.99 for the next few days as part of a launch week special, but we’re not sure what the regular price will be (it’s $8.99 on Steam). Take a look at it via the Play Store link below.