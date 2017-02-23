As you may know, Google always names a new version of Android after a sweet and tasty treat. These include Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, and the latest Nougat. We already know that the name of the next version of Android (8.0) will start with the letter O, but we don’t know for sure what it will be called.

A few days ago, Hiroshi Lockheimer, the senior vice president of Android at Google, posted a GIF of an Oreo cake on his Twitter account, which some took a hint that the next version of Android would be called Oreo. This has now been backed up by a new game that was released by Mondelez, the company that owns the Oreo brand.

The game, which is called Oreo Space Dunk, was developed in partnership with the online search giant and uses Google Earth data. It is quite simple to play. You first have to take a photo of an Oreo cookie, share your location, and throw an Oreo in the air with the help of your smartphone. You then watch the cookie fly into the air and land in a glass of milk in a different part of the world.

So, does the partnership between Mondelez and Google confirm that the new Android will be called Oreo? Well, not really. It is possible, but we won’t know for sure until the official announcement, which will probably happen in June at the earliest. Just keep in mind that about a year ago, Hiroshi Lockheimer also hinted that the next version of Android (7.0) will be called Nutella. That obviously didn’t happen, so you might want to take the Android Oreo rumors with a grain of salt.

If you want to try out the new game, visit oreospacedunk.com on your mobile device or click the button below.