If you’re rocking an Nvidia Shield TV get ready for a nice update. The Experience Upgrade 5.1 is now available, bringing several notable features including rumble support for selected GeForce Now titles and the new Shield controller. The update is available for both the 2015 and 2017 versions of the Shield TV.

According to Nvidia, rumble support is available on over a dozen games. According to a list provided to Android Police, those titles include: Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens; Tomb Raider; ABZÛ; Darksiders II; Lego Movie: The Game; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Sonic and Sega All Star Racing; Mini Ninjas; Just Cause 2; Metro 2033 Redux; Dirt 3 Complete Edition and Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Amazon video on Shield TV gets improved surround sound and remote control responsiveness and there’s now support for encrypted VP9 subsampling. A few new games were also added as part of the update, including Diluvion, Just Cause 2 and Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

The update is rolling out now.