Fans of classic console and arcade games can now play several official mobile ports from Sega for free, with more to come. The company announced today its plans to launch a new mobile games strategy called Sega Forever, starting with five games that will be released for free on Android and iOS, with in-game ads.

The new collection is launching this week with ports of five Sega Genesis titles, including the original Sonic The Hedgehog game. The other games are Phantasy Star II, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, and Altered Beast. If you want to ditch the in-game ads, that’s also possible with a $1.99 in-app purchase. All of the games in the Sega Forever collection will support mobile specific features such as cloud saves, leaderboards and controllers for people who don’t want to use the touch screen.

The Sega Forever collection will add new free games about every two weeks and will have titles from all of the company’s consoles, including the Saturn and even the Dreamcast. Sega Forever is supposed to officially launch on June 22, but it looks like four of the five games that are supposed to be included for its debut are already live in the Google Play Store for free. The exception is Sonic, which still shows a $2.99 price tag. Hopefully that will change to its new free status in the next few hours.

If you want to check out any of these games, check them out at the Play Store links below: