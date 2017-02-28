At MWC in Barcelona, SanDisk has expanded its line-up of A1 (App Performance Class 1) compatible microSD cards. The company announced the SanDisk Extreme 256 GB memory card that can manage random read input-output access per second (IOPS) of 1,500 and write IOPS of 500. This means that it is capable of opening apps quickly as well as processing accompanying tasks including audio, graphics, saved profiles, and in-app permissions.

The new memory card offers transfer speeds of up to 100 MB/s, which is slightly faster when compared to the memory card the company announced at CES this year (95 MB/s).

Dinesh Bahal, vice president of product development, said that when it comes to app performance, A1 is a real game-changer for the industry. He also mentioned that the company is excited to play a significant role in the evolution of the microSD format as well as work closely with smartphone makers to offer more advanced storage solutions.

The new microSD card is aimed at heavy users who take a lot of images and have a bunch of apps on their device, especially using the Adoptable Storage feature, which format microSD card for use w. With a capacity of 256 GB, it should be enough for the majority of people. It will go on sale in late March 2017 and will retail for around $200.