Samsung (YouTube)

Samsung has been working to bring many of its applications to the Google Play Store lately, and today we can add one more to the list. The company’s Secure Folder, which first launched on the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, has made its way to Google Play.

Now that the Secure Folder app is available in the Play Store, this should allow Samsung to push updates to it much easier. That means if you own a Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, or other compatible Samsung device, you’ll no longer have to open up the Galaxy Apps store to update it.

Do keep in mind that just because it’s now available on Google Play, that doesn’t mean you can download it on any ol’ Android phone. You’ll still need a compatible Samsung device to use it.

For those unfamiliar, the Secure Folder is an app on the latest Samsung phones that lets you keep private information hidden from prying eyes. You can store files, applications, notes, images, and more inside, and you can secure them with a password, PIN, or with another method of biometric verification.

As stated previously, the app first debuted on the Note 7, later making its way to the S7 and S7 Edge back in February.