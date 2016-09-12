Update, September 12: Samsung issued a statement to Android Central regarding the deactivation report. From the website:

“The firm’s official line is that this isn’t happening. We’ve reached out to Samsung and been told that this is not something the company has stated, and that all official guidance will be published on its website.”

The wording of the response, which is rather unclear, leaves some room for interpretation. Samsung denied that it stated it would deactivate devices, which is true, but doesn’t technically contradict the Redditor’s report. We’ll keep you posted.

Original post, September 11: The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is a hot device right now, and we don’t mean that only in the good way. The Korean manufacturer had to issue a recall due to risk of malfunction and fire. Chances are you don’t want to risk your handset blowing up, but what happens if you just want to hold on to your current handset and live on the wild side?

According to French Redditor LimboJr, Samsung representatives mentioned during a phone call that they will be taking matters into their own hands, ensuring there are no defective Galaxy Note devices out there. It seems the phone maker plans to remotely deactivate all affected smartphones by September 30th, which means you will have to get it exchanged… or live with an amazingly expensive paper weight.

Keep in mind this is how Samsung is handling things in France, though, and it does seem to be a little different depending on the market. Regardless, you should be able to get a replacement, along with a prepaid parcel to ship the old phone free of charge. We also know some people are getting free Gear VR headsets and gift cards, so check with your retailer or carrier for more details.

We say it is only fair that customers get a little something for the inconvenience. Galaxy Note 7 replacement won’t be shipping until the 19th, which means users will be left without a phone for plenty of days.

Regardless, the feds have recommended that you power your Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices down until you get a new one. You definitely don’t want it to blow up on you.

Are you affected by this recall? How do you feel about Samsung remotely deactivating your device?