Last week, Samsung Pay launched in the UK. The mobile payment service supports three banks (MBNA, Nationwide, and Santander), and is compatible with six smartphones: the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, and the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.

In hopes of getting as many users on board as possible, the tech giant is now bringing the payment service to its smartwatches. You can now pay for goods and services at supported retailers across the UK with your Gear S3 and Gear S2. The payment process is super easy, as all you have to do is place the smartwatch near a terminal, wait for the transaction to be approved, and you’re good to go.

It’s worth pointing out that the Gear S3 supports both NFC as well as MST, which allows you to make payments at traditional (older) card readers. The Gear S2, on the other hand, doesn’t support MST, meaning that it’s only compatible with NFC-enabled terminals.

The update is already making its way to the Gear S3 and S2, but it might not be available for all users just yet. Some of you may have already received it, while others will have to wait for a few more days.

Do you see yourself using Samsung Pay on a smartwatch? Let us know down below.