Earlier this month, Consumer Reports ran a water-resistance test using two Galaxy S7 Active devices, and neither of the units survived to tell the tale. Now, Samsung has issued a press release stating that the Galaxy S7 Active is, in fact, IP68 certified and its standard limited warranty still applies.

If you recall, the Galaxy S7 Active is offered to AT&T customers in the US and is advertised as having the same IP68 certification as its siblings, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. This means the phone is dust- and water-resistant and is designed to survive immersion in five feet of water for 30 minutes.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S7 Active review

Consumer Reports put the Galaxy S7 Active in a water tank pressurized to 2.12 pounds-per-square-inch, which is the equivalent of just under five feet of water, and set a timer for 30 minutes. As we previously reported, both of the units tested failed spectacularly, resulting in a flickering screen and moisture inside its parts. For your information, its “less active” siblings – the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge – passed the test comfortably.

Below you can find Samsung’s full press release:

The Galaxy S7 active passed rigorous tests to ensure IP68 certification for water resistance. Samsung stands behind this water resistance certification, and will replace any Galaxy S7 active under its standard limited warranty, should water damage occur.

While it’s certainly possible that the devices Consumer Reports tested were both defective, you might not want to go diving with your Galaxy S7 Active anytime soon if you don’t want a dead phone.

Have you had any water resistance problems with your Galaxy S7 Active? Let us know in the comments below!