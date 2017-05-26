In September 2016, Samsung announced the Galaxy J7 Prime and Galaxy J5 Prime in India. Both are mid-range devices and come with 16 GB of storage. Now, the tech giant has launched updated versions of the two smartphones in the country that sport 32 GB of space.

The Galaxy J7 Prime will set you back Rs. 16,900, while the Galaxy J5 Prime can be yours for Rs. 14,900. Both are available on Samsung’s online store and will also make their way to offline retailers soon. They come in black or gold.

Aside from more storage, the rest of the specs remain the same. The Galaxy J7 Prime sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Exynos 7870 chipset. It has 3 GB of RAM and comes equipped with a 13 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture and a selfie snapper that has an 8 MP sensor.

Other features worth mentioning are a 3,300 mAh battery, a metal body, and a fingerprint scanner located on the front, below the screen. The smartphone runs Android Marshmallow with Samsung’s custom skin on top.

The Galaxy J5 Prime, on the other hand, is a smaller device as it has a 5-inch display with HD resolution. You’ll find the Exynos 7570 chipset under the hood along with 3 GB of RAM. The main camera is identical to the one found on its bigger brother, while the selfie snapper has a 5 MP sensor.

The smartphone also features a fingerprint scanner, a metal body, and runs the same version of Android. The non-removable battery keeps the lights on and has a capacity of 2,400 mAh.

The Galaxy J7 Prime and J5 Prime are already available on Samsung’s online store. If you’re interested in getting either one of them, you can place your order via the button below.